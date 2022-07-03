Sherbourne crash: Man dies and woman critically injured
- Published
A man has died and a woman has been critically injured in a crash involving a van and a car in Warwickshire.
Emergency services were called to the B4463 near the village of Sherbourne near Warwick shortly after 16:00 BST on Saturday.
The passenger in the Skoda car died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition, along with three others injured in the crash.
Warwickshire Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
