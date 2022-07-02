Coventry stabbing: Man seriously injured in knife attack
A man has suffered serious injuries in a knife attack in Coventry.
It is believed the 24-year-old was deliberately knocked off his moped by a car carrying a number of men, before being stabbed, West Midlands Police said.
The incident happened on Longford Road at the junction with Dovedale Avenue just before 23:00 BST on Friday night.
The victim remains in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, said the force.
Detectives used drones to search the area, but the men had already left, it added.
Officers are looking to identify any CCTV cameras in the area and say forensic teams have searched the road for evidence.
A stretch of Longford Road remains closed.
