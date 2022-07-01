Warwickshire teenagers take on channel swimming challenge
- Published
Four teenage boys are taking on a 21-mile channel swim from Dover to Calais to raise mental health charity funds.
Eitan Darmon, Joe Deavall, Hayden North and Brian Mcsharry, from Warwickshire, aim to swim the crossing for local charity Young Minds Matter.
The relay will be done via the Channel Swimming Association and means the boys are unable to wear wetsuits.
Each boy will swim an hour at a time and then wait in the boat for three hours until their next turn.
Team captain Joe said the cold water had been "both physically and mentally challenging".
The team have been training in lakes and the sea since April to acclimatise themselves.
'Someone to talk to'
Young Minds Matter is a Warwickshire-based charity founded by Sue Roberts and offers free mentorship in schools.
"We have noticed a lot of anxiety in young people since the pandemic," she said.
"The mentorship offers someone to talk to, who will listen and wont be judgemental."
The four teenagers, all aged between 16 and 17, had never swum as a four before and first met as a group via a video call.
"We are all keen swimmers and have bonded really fast," Joe said.
The boys have already made a playlist together for their time in the boat, that runs alongside each swimmer as they complete their hour.
One song included is Bon Jovi's Livin' On A Prayer, where the lyrics "Woah, we're halfway there," will be heard as they cross the halfway point.
The four boys said the donations they got for the charity would make a huge difference to young people.
The teenagers do not yet know when they will start the challenge, but said it would be between 11 and 20 July, dependent on the tide.
A fundraising target of £15,000 has been set.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk