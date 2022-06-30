Birmingham 2022 Festival: Dance parties to "empower" LGBT community
A series of "sober silent discos" are being held to celebrate and empower the LGBT community as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.
"Mobilise" was created by Fatt Project, a queer-based performance company in the city and will be held at The Exchange Theatre.
The discos aim to be accessible to all, including "trans, disabled and other marginalised queer bodies".
They are led by artist Adam Carver who said he was "overjoyed" at the plans.
"Dance floors have always been essential spaces for LGBTQ+ communities; they have often been the only places we have felt safe to meet one another and celebrate ourselves," they said.
'Accessibility'
"Mobilise is about ensuring that our city has a queer dance space that prioritises accessibility in the widest sense possible," the activist added.
The first Mobilise was on Saturday, with more to happen in July, August and September. Mobilise will also be part of a protest performance, which will lead this year's Birmingham Pride parade on 24 September.
The events have provided a separate quiet room available to anyone feeling overwhelmed as well as changing rooms, with accessible and gender-inclusive bathrooms.
Fatt Project said there would also be a "special taxi fund to help with safe travel to and from the venue".
Tim Hodgson, senior producer for the Birmingham 2022 Festival, said he hoped Mobilise will offer an inclusive place for people and help "rebuild confidence to take up public spaces".
In 2020, Fatt Project undertook a public consultation in Birmingham and a series of conversations with community organisations and leaders are said to have helped shape the movement.
Worcestershire's Ginny Lemon, from BBC Three's RuPaul's Drag Race, will also take part in the project.
"After facing discrimination on my last project due to my disability, I knew I wanted to plough all that energy into making something inclusive and accessible to all," she said.
"Mobilise to me is a community focused safe space for anyone that doesn't quite enjoy the hustle and bustle of a club culture."
