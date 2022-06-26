Warwickshire's out-of-use speeding signs could be scrapped
Dozens of electronic signs that warn drivers if they are speeding could be removed in Warwickshire, because many of them no longer work.
A county council report said some of the 400 signs were out of warranty or ageing, and 40% were out of use.
The vehicle-activated signs also warn drivers about road hazards.
To reduce maintenance costs, signs which have not produced results could be removed when they stop working.
The report said the effectiveness of the signs could be judged by their impact on personal injury collisions, speeds, traffic volumes and local considerations.
Warwickshire County Council said it recognised some communities might ask to retain signs which are earmarked for removal under the new policy.
In these cases, town and parish councils would be asked to take on the costs of the signs.
The proposals for removing the signs will be discussed by the local authority's cabinet in July.
