Man in hospital after stabbing at Coventry flat
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Coventry.
West Midlands Police said the 28-year-old was injured at a flat in Riley Square, in the Bell Green area of the city.
Officers were called to the flat at 10:21 BST on Saturday and they have appealed for witnesses.
The force said it was expecting the man to be discharged from hospital later on Saturday and no arrests have yet been made.
