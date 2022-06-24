Couple sought as girl left critical in Coventry hit-and-run
A girl has been left in a critical condition following what police called a hit-and-run.
They said the eight-year-old was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris on Monkswood Crescent, Coventry, on 17 June.
She suffered a head injury in the crash just after 18:00 BST and remained in hospital, the West Midlands force added.
Officers have released CCTV footage of a man and woman in connection with the investigation.
Appealing for anyone who recognised the pair, or who may have witnessed the crash, to come forward, police said they needed to speak to the duo urgently.
