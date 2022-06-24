Conspiracy to murder charges over Wishaw crime
- Published
Three men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder over an incident in a village, Warwickshire Police said.
Detectives said it happened at Grove Lane, Wishaw, near Sutton Coldfield, on 5 September.
Vito Dimarco, 35, of Swadlincote, Derbyshire, Darren Hattersley, 53, of Thrumpton, Nottingham, and Nathan Odley, 42, of Derby have been charged.
The trio are due to appear before magistrates on Friday.
Officers said they have also charged Pamiela O'Conor, 37, of Chellaston, Derby, with perverting the course of justice.
She is also due to appear in court on Friday.
