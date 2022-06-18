Shipston on Stour's first Pride 'a chance to step forward'
A quaint Cotswolds town's first Pride is a chance to "step forward into modern times", organisers said.
Helen Stanford said they had been moved to tears by the support of the Shipston-on-Stour community.
They said the town, in Warwickshire, had not been the easiest place to grow up and had tried to fit in.
"Shipston Pride is a home for those who have stayed silent and stayed behind closed doors and [to] say 'here we are'," Helen said.
The event, featuring a parade, took place on Saturday and shop owners took part by decorating their windows with rainbows.
Helen, a lesbian, described the town, between Chipping Norton and Stratford-upon-Avon, as a "gorgeous little part of the Cotswolds" but said it was hard growing up because of their sexuality and gender identity.
Helen said: "There was no discussion. It was 'man, woman, marry, kids, get job'.
"We didn't know anything different so it was very, very confusing because I couldn't understand why I didn't feel the same as people in my class or my friends."
Helen initially told people they were bisexual at 19, and when they later said they were a lesbian received a lot of hurtful comments.
"I thought everything was wrong with me and that the town was perfect, and that I wasn't good enough," they said.
Shipston Pride was formed after Helen put a message on a Facebook group asking if any LGBTQ events were happening in the area.
The post received a lot of abuse. "We're tired of the protests, stop ramming it down our throats," Helen said the comments included.
But a group was formed and Sarah Edmonds, the rector of St Edmund's Church, invited them to hold meetings there.
"We now have the town in rainbow, we have our event, [and] a lot of love - it's amazing to see how this town has taken the opportunity to show support," said Helen.
"They have really embraced the opportunity... that has brought tears to my eyes on a number of occasions."
Helen said they recently discovered they were omnigender, which they described as identifying with all genders - not feeling specifically female or male.
"I feel all of it - all at the same time," they said.
"As soon as I understood what omnigender represented, I instantly felt 'that's me, that's absolutely me' - it was euphoric."
Josh, from the town, said he was straight and a big supporter of Shipston Pride.
"Having this is a really big advantage, it really helps them come out and identify proudly. It's really important straight people get involved as allies," he said.
His friend Chelsey, from Evesham, said she had experienced her own difficult situation after coming out as pansexual.
"Genders don't really mean much to me. I get to know people through their personality rather than what sex they are," she said.
But some people had found it hard to accept, Chelsey said. For that reason, Shipston Pride was great for young people in the area, she added.
"It's nice to know that younger generations are growing up with something like this, and they're going to have more support, and they're going to be comfortable coming out instead of being scared."
Helen said they had "spent my life trying to fit in around this area" and that Shipston Pride was for anyone who felt the same.
"It's a home for those that feel they don't belong, who may be questioning, or may not fit in, or are on a journey of discovery," they said.
"It's an opportunity for the town to step forward into modern times. We are here to say 'you do belong, and we are here for you'."
