Coventry's Blitz Museum to reopen after pandemic closure
- Published
Related Topics
Coventry's Blitz Museum is to reopen later for the first time since the pandemic forced it to close.
To celebrate the occasion the museum, located in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral, is urging visitors to come to the launch in 40s style dress.
A special cream tea event will also take place so volunteers can thank them for their loyalty, organisers said.
After being closed for two years, the museum opens at 10:00 BST and then on weekdays.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.