Coventry pop-up cycle lane to be made permanent
- Published
A pop-up city centre cycle lane is set to be made permanent, a council has said.
The temporary lane, which links Coventry city centre at Upper Well Street to the Canal Basin at Leicester Row, was introduced in 2020 in a bid to improve active travel.
Plans to make it permanent were approved at a Coventry City Council meeting on Wednesday.
A report said the route would have a "positive impact on the environment".
A two-way track is now expected to be introduced along the route, with signage paid for by the government's Active Travel Fund, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said there were no objections to the plan and other improvements had been proposed to help visitors to Coventry get access to 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games venues via the canal towpath.
These include changing part of the footway from Draper's Field to Leicester Row into a cycle track and placing a designated cycle track along Greyfriars Green.
The Greyfriars Green route will be part of a route linking Coventry's station to the canal towpath for the Games.
"The works will have a positive impact on the environment by improving the cycle network... making cycling a more attractive travel option for local journeys," officers said in the report.
