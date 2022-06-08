Leam bathing river plans brilliant, says wild swimmer
A wild swimmer says he is delighted by plans to create bathing-quality river waters.
Severn Trent Water is looking to create two trial sections on the rivers Leam, in Warwickshire, and Teme, Shropshire.
It is spending £78m on the projects to create nine miles (15km) of bathing-quality waters by 2025.
One swimmer from Warwickshire, Neil Curtis, said it was brilliant news, while the company said it would enhance the area.
Severn Trent said investigative work had begun this week in Ludlow ahead of the project beginning next year.
In Warwickshire, Severn Trent said it could mean people swimming past Leamington Spa's Regency Pump Room.
Neil Curtis, from Kenilworth, who is a regular wild swimmer, said it allowed you to "swim with nature".
Currently, he said, conditions on the river were not suitable for swimming.
"It wasn't safe to go in, it is not clean," he said.
"We need the investment."
Wilfred Denga, from Severn Trent Water, said during the pandemic it found people wanted to be closer to rivers.
"All these people who interact with the rivers want the water quality to be good," he said
"This is something that will enhance the lives of our communities and it is really great to be a part of that."
