Woman injured in attack by group in Rugby
- Published
A woman suffered a head wound during an attack by a group on a street in Rugby.
She called police at 15:50 BST on 27 May, reporting her attackers on Dunchurch Road were teenage girls.
The woman, in her 30s, was treated for her injury in hospital before being released the same day, police said.
The Warwickshire force added it believed the victim and suspects were known to each other, and appealed for witnesses.
PC Josie Manzella said: "The incident occurred shortly after school pick-up time so there were a lot of people in the area who may have witnessed this altercation.
"We also believe someone stopped to help the victim and we're keen for this person to make contact with us."
