Replica Buckingham Palace built for Nuneaton Jubilee party

Joan Smith acted the part of the Queen

A replica Buckingham Palace has been on show on a Warwickshire road, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Full-time plasterer Nick Hewlett had worked to create it ahead of Sunday's activities on Merlin Avenue in Nuneaton.

He was "doing like 14, 15 hours a day just to get it done".

Mr Hewlett added: "Yeah, it's been hard work, but it's put a smile on people's faces, so that's what we're doing it for."

The look of Merlin Avenue changed for the Jubilee weekend
Nick Hewlett admitted it had been "hard work"

Joan Smith acted the part of Queen Elizabeth on the road.

Asked how she felt being Queen for a day, she said: "Lovely, as long as I get my cup of tea."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics