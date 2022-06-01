Platinum Jubilee: Gingerbread monarchs get castle display

Jim Holden/English Heritage
Amy Hulyer said: "Kenilworth Castle is famously associated with Elizabeth I who is said to have popularised gingerbread"

Forty-one gingerbread monarchs will be displayed at a castle to honour the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The baked, regal treats range from William the Conqueror to Queen Elizabeth II herself and will be shown at Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire over the weekend.

Sam Stones from English Heritage said she hoped the display would give people a "taste" of the UK's "rich history".

Gingerbread was chosen as a theme due to its royal links.

"Kenilworth Castle is famously associated with Elizabeth I who is said to have popularised gingerbread," said Amy Hulyer from English Heritage.

The monarch is said to have impressed her guests with gingerbread which was also thought to aid digestion after a meal.

Jim Holden/English Heritage
The gingerbread - including Queen Victoria - was made and hand-iced in London

The biscuits have been baked and hand-iced by London-based company, Biscuiteers.

Ms Hulyer said she was "really excited" that English Heritage was marking the nation's first Platinum Jubilee.

Jim Holden/English Heritage
Amy Hulyer said she was "really excited" to be marking the Platinum Jubilee

