Platinum Jubilee: Gingerbread monarchs get castle display
Forty-one gingerbread monarchs will be displayed at a castle to honour the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The baked, regal treats range from William the Conqueror to Queen Elizabeth II herself and will be shown at Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire over the weekend.
Sam Stones from English Heritage said she hoped the display would give people a "taste" of the UK's "rich history".
Gingerbread was chosen as a theme due to its royal links.
"Kenilworth Castle is famously associated with Elizabeth I who is said to have popularised gingerbread," said Amy Hulyer from English Heritage.
The monarch is said to have impressed her guests with gingerbread which was also thought to aid digestion after a meal.
The biscuits have been baked and hand-iced by London-based company, Biscuiteers.
Ms Hulyer said she was "really excited" that English Heritage was marking the nation's first Platinum Jubilee.
