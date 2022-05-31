Nadhim Zahawi heckled at University of Warwick by trans rights protesters
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi had to be escorted off a university campus by security guards after being heckled by LGBT+ protesters.
The Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon had been at the University of Warwick on Friday to talk at the university's Conservative Association.
Members of the university's Warwick Pride group shouted "Tory scum" outside and waved flags and placards.
The group were protesting over comments made by Mr Zahawi.
One protester hit a member of the Conservative Association on the head, the Telegraph reported, but they were not hurt, while the minister was ushered away by campus security guards.
In a statement ahead of the talk, Warwick Pride referred to comments made by the education secretary in support of a professor accused of transphobia for her views on gender identity.
Philosophy professor Kathleen Stock has been criticised for her views on trans rights and quit her post at the University of Sussex after protests.
She has firmly rejected the claim of transphobia, while the minister has previously said it was "unacceptable that a scholar of her calibre should be hounded out of university".
Warwick Pride said Mr Zahawi "plays a significant role in institutional transphobia as education secretary".
They were referencing his role alongside the Equality and Human Rights Commission to produce guidelines for how teachers should treat trans students.
The university's Conservative Association said it supported the freedom of people to express their views and it was a "shame" protesters had stopped Mr Zahawi "from expressing his".
The education secretary has been approached for a response.
