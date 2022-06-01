Coventry bus lane hands out fines totalling £400k
A council has made more than £400,000 in fines from a city centre bus lane.
The measure on Warwick Road, Coventry, caught out more drivers between April 2021 and May 2022 than any other bus lane in the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The lane near Coventry railway station was introduced in 2015 as part of a one-way system.
"We operate a bus lane enforcement scheme to improve public transport reliability," the council said.
The authority added that the scheme was also to improve "journey times and to encourage sustainable travel".
A Freedom of Information Request by LDRS showed that the second-highest bus lane for fines in Coventry was on Hales Street, with the council making more than £200,000.
"Bus lane signs and markings clearly indicate both the start and end of bus lanes and highlight the hours of operation," the council said.
"If there are no times indicated, then the bus lane is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
