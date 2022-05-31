Godiva Festival 2022: New acts announced
New acts have been announced for the Godiva Festival in Coventry.
Rock trio The Subways, and BBC Introducing star Caitlin McCarthy, will take to the main stage in War Memorial Park.
The line-up for this year also includes Tom Grennan, The Libertines, Bananarama, The Feeling, Luude and Katy B.
The festival is set to take place from 2 September to 4 September.
"Our aim with Godiva has always been to have acts that have diverse musical styles that appeal to all the family", said Abdul Salam Khan, deputy leader of Coventry City Council and cabinet member for Events.
