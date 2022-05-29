Big Weekend: Tom Grennan invites Coventry City's Callum O'Hare on stage
- Published
Singer songwriter and Coventry City fan Tom Grennan was joined on stage by one of the team's star players during his set at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.
The artist led the crowd in a chant of Callum O'Hare's fan song before being joined by the man himself.
The attacking midfielder said he had a great time on stage and that the crowd was "unbelievable".
"I don't really have the moves," O'Hare conceded. "I was just having fun out there."
🎵 We’ve got O’Hare…— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) May 28, 2022
@BBCR1 @Tom_Grennan #PUSB pic.twitter.com/gHfO3RjEX7
Grennan, best known for his song Little Bit of Love, performed on the Future Sounds stage at the festival on Saturday night.
Inspired by the legend of Lady Godiva, said to have ridden a horse naked through Coventry, he appeared on stage atop Radio 1 DJs Scott Mills and Chris Stark, dressed as a pantomime horse.
The 26-year-old was born in Bradford but told the crowd: "Up Sky Blues, I'm one of you".
O'Hare signed with Coventry City in 2020 and has scored 15 goals for the club.
"I spotted a lot of Cov shirts [at the festival]," he said. "I had to hide round the back a couple of times to make sure no one saw me."
After appearing on stage, he said the "crowd was unbelievable".
"I can't believe it, it was so good out there," he said. "What a performer, I had a great time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk