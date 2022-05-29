Sanctuary: Thousands gather to see Bedworth Covid memorial burned
Thousands gathered to watch as a memorial to people who died during the pandemic was ceremonially burned.
The 20m (65ft) temple, called Sanctuary, was designed by artist David Best and has been open to visitors in Bedworth for the past week.
People were invited to add messages to the memorial, which was erected at the Miner's Welfare Park.
On Saturday night it was razed to the ground to "help people heal" from the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Best said.
"Sanctuary was a memorial to those lost to Covid," the artist, who is best known for his large-scale carved structures at the Burning Man festival in the United States, said.
"But it was more than that, it was a space to hold grief and loss, whatever that might be.
"People ask why burn something so beautiful? I say, it takes something beautiful to hold all that emotion."
Seven torchbearers from the local community, including the Dean of Coventry and local artists, set the structure alight at sunset.
Helen Marriage, artistic director of producers Artichoke, said the project was conceived to "mark the nation's losses".
She said: "The thousands of visitors who have streamed into the memorial and left messages and the thousands more who came to watch it burn have shown how necessary it was."
In total more than 178,000 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test, but the number of people with Covid-19 on their death certificates exceeds 195,000.
Artichoke estimated that about 10,000 people came to watch the temple burn and many more visited to add their messages.
"My hope is that Sanctuary might help people heal and that we can create a little bit of warmth in a cold, dark situation," Mr Best said.
