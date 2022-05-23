Attempted murder charge after pub assault in Princethorpe
- Published
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after reports of an assault at a pub in Warwickshire.
Luisa Santos, of Princethorpe, was arrested after a woman was left needing hospital treatment after an attack at a pub in High Town on Saturday afternoon.
The 46-year-old was also charged with possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.
Ms Santos was remanded in custody after appearing at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.
She is next due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 23 June.
The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.