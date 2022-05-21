Bedworth Covid memorial Sanctuary 'a temple to grief and loss'
- Published
A temporary memorial to victims of the Covid-19 pandemic has opened, with people being asked to adorn the structure with messages and mementoes.
The 20m (65ft) work called Sanctuary will be open for a week at the Miner's Welfare Park in Bedworth, Warwickshire.
It will be set alight next weekend.
"It's a rising temple to the grief and loss that people have experienced over the last two years," said Helen Marriage, director at Artichoke, which has created the memorial.
"On the 28th there's a ceremonial burning where everything is let go - all that pain and grief is just up in the sky," Ms Marriage added.
The memorial was designed by artist David Best, known for his large-scale intricately carved structures at the Burning Man festival in the United States .
Sanctuary was built in collaboration with members of the local community in North Warwickshire.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk