Coventry 'buzzing' ahead of Radio 1's Big weekend
Coventry is "buzzing" with anticipation ahead of Radio 1's Big Weekend, which could attract up to 80,000 music fans to the city.
Dozens of artists including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, and Becky Hill will play at the three-day event, starting Friday 27 May.
Local musician Ace Ambrose said it was "just a bit mad" to have such big artists heading to the city.
"Something like this is amazing for upcoming artists," she added.
"In general to have big artists that you look up to in Coventry of all places is just crazy."
Her top tips for bands to catch include Crawlers, Koffee and KSI.
Siblings Taylor and Reuben Cottrell, who set up underground music station Block Radio during the coronavirus lockdown, were among dozens of young people invited to take part in a Radio One outreach programme, leading up to the weekend.
Workshops were offered by panels of creative young professionals hosted by presenter Danni Diston to offer insights and advice for locals looking to seek employment in the creative industries.
"I feel like this has given me something I can go away with that's tangible and I can now go on and work with," said 19-year-old Reuben.
"I feel like a lot of the time there's a glass ceiling in the industry but I've been able to peep my head through a bit more."
His artists to look out for at the weekend include Pa Salieu and Nia Archives.
"This is what we need as young people," said Taylor, "we need that little boost onto the ladder, and a point in the right direction as well."
"With the end of City of Culture Coventry is very much buzzing at the moment so [Big Weekend] is just going to be a massive bang to see it all out."
Enoch Mukumgu, 20, radio presenter at the University of Warwick's student radio station, Raw1251am, said he was looking forward to seeing "big" Harry Styles, "but I'm just looking to soak it all in."
"I've never been to a festival before, so I'm just so excited to get involved.
Radio 1's breakfast show host Greg James will be broadcasting his show from the city centre in what he said was a "huge week" for the city.