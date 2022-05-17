Coventry pupils' peace statue given unveiling date
A statue designed by children which conveys Coventry's reputation as a city of peace will be unveiled in June.
Pupils at the city's Sidney Stringer Academy won a competition run by the Gallery of Living History.
Judges chose their design featuring arms forming a tree trunk and hands holding a dove.
Peace, Equality, Unity and Acceptance represents the city's commitment to these values since World War Two.
Children aged 11 to 16 were asked to make designs amid national debate over how statues of historical figures should be handled, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Pupils from schools in Coventry, Warwickshire and the Midlands were asked to research their ideas and explain how they would react to criticism "with facts and evidence and not just emotion".
They designed artwork which "celebrates and commemorates an unsung person or people, living or dead, whose heroic story has never been properly told".
Actor Andy Serkis, who was on the judging panel, said when the winner was announced in January: "In all the shortlisted submissions the conceptualisation was amazing.
"The time and passion that they had dedicated comes through whether it was a local story or a more global story."
A planning application has been sent to the city council for the artwork which is expected to be unveiled on 16 June.
It will be set on an interactive plinth and based at Coventry University's Starley Gardens for a year.
Sculpture foundry Pangolin Editions has been creating the work, which includes hand casts from Coventry residents.
A design with the title Pauline Black by other pupils at the school, and one by Moreton School, Wolverhampton, called Justice for the NHS, were runners up.
