Motorcyclist stabbed and bike stolen in Rugby robbery
A motorcyclist was stabbed and had his bike stolen in a robbery in Rugby, police said.
The victim, in his 40s, was was taken to hospital for surgery after being found with a serious injury to his abdomen in Bilton Road at 20:29 BST on Saturday.
The 32-year-old suspect suffered a head injury and police are waiting to question him.
He was arrested on Wentworth Road shortly after the attack.
The victim is currently in a stable condition.
Det Insp Cawail Wong said: "We fully understand how shocking this incident is for the local community and we'd like to reassure them a thorough investigation is under way.
"We're working hard to establish the full circumstances that led to this terrifying incident."
He urged witnesses to come forward.
