Coventry UK City of Culture: Drone event attracts 27,000 people
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
Organisers say 27,000 people watched 360 drones take to the skies on a rainy night in Coventry.
The 16-minute event, Our Wilder Family, at War Memorial Park, was billed as the longest drone display in the UK.
Sunday evening's show was the last of three events staged in Coventry over the weekend to mark the city's final month as UK City of Culture.
On Friday and Saturday, French company Gratte Ciel performed aerial acrobatic show The Awakening, in Broadgate.
And on Saturday, 1,000 people took park in a sun-kissed carnival parade through the city centre.
Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham have made the shortlist to be named UK City of Culture for 2025.
A different location is given the title every four years.
The winning place will be announced in May and will be the fourth holder, after Derry-Londonderry, Hull and Coventry.
