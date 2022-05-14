Coventry City of Culture: Colourful carnival celebrations
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
Under glorious blue skies, 1,000 people have taken part in a sun-kissed, vibrant carnival parade to mark Coventry's final month as the UK City of Culture.
This is the City celebrated the communities and artists that have taken part in the year-long celebrations.
The 2.8km (1.7 mile) parade travelled on a route around the city centre, with large crowds enjoying the spectacle.
"This is the City showcased the diverse communities and audiences who have played a part in the year so far - from city hosts to all night ravers; upcycling fashionistas to faith leaders; Ska performers to community choirs," said a Coventry 2021 spokesperson.
The event was the second of three events across a bumper weekend of celebration in Coventry.
French company Gratte Ciel performed its show, The Awakening, on Broadgate on Friday night - with a second performance due on Saturday evening.
The 40-minute display featured aerial stunts with performers hanging from a giant dreamcatcher.
On Sunday night, a drone-led show inspired by flocks of birds, called Our Wilder Family, is due to take to the skies above the city at War Memorial Park.
City council leader George Duggins said: "Our year may be coming to a close, but it has created something special for all of us and although these may be the closing events, they are really just the latest in an exciting line that will keep culture, heritage and the arts at the centre of Coventry life."
Arts minister Lord Parkinson said the city's tenure had been "absolutely fantastic", it had offered something for everyone and helped increase access to the arts.
