Worker seriously injured in methane explosion at UPS in Tamworth
A UPS worker has been seriously injured in a gas explosion at an industrial estate in Tamworth.
Firefighters were called to UPS United Parcel Services at Birch Coppice Business Park after a methane delivery system misfired, the service said.
The injured man was airlifted to hospital for further treatment, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Jim Casey Way in Dordon, at about 13:00 on Tuesday.
Another man was also assessed by medics following the industrial incident and discharged at the scene, the service added.
The fire service sent three appliances and its hazardous material unit.
"Our crews assisted the ambulance service with casualties and offered advice about the presence of hazardous materials. We were on the scene for less than an hour," a service spokesperson said.
Warwickshire Police officers were also in attendance.