Disabled woman's two-year shower refit wait at Coventry home
A disabled woman says she is depressed by a two-year wait for her bathroom to be refitted so she can shower.
Bernadette Moore, who has mobility issues, said she had fallen getting into her bath and now relies on her hairdresser to wash her hair.
A disability grant has been issued to Citizen Housing, but the social housing provider said Ms Moore, from Coventry, was on a waiting list.
It has apologised and said the work would be completed within six weeks.
Mrs Moore, who has lived in the bungalow for more than 10 years, was recommended to have a wet room after a health assessment in 2020.
She has to "strip wash" at the sink and ask her son-in-law to take her to the hairdressers to wash her hair.
"That's all I can do... [it's] horrible," she said.
"I'm used to showering every day. I like to shower, makes me feel a bit better... I feel a bit depressed actually."
Coventry City Council said it had asked the housing association for an explanation about the delay.
Kevin Maton, councillor for the Henley area where Mrs Moore lives, said: "How do you explain that two-year wait?
"Some of it is to do with a shortage of skilled people to come in and do this, but in the end no-one should have to wait that long to access the sort of facilities that we all take for granted."
Michael Garrett from Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire said it was a common issue.
"As we live longer, we have an increase in frailty and other health conditions and to remain in our properties, we need our properties adapted to enable us to stay in them," he said.
In a statement, Citizen Housing said it was sorry to hear of the difficulties Mrs Moore has experienced and has had issues finding contractors due to the pandemic. It added the work would be completed within the next six weeks.