Rugby bin collectors and street cleaners extend strike action
A strike by refuse collectors and street cleaners in Rugby has been extended.
The industrial action by Unite members began on 26 April and was due to end on 10 May. However, the union said services could now be disrupted until 15 June.
The workers were some of the lowest paid compared with neighbouring councils, Unite said.
Rugby Borough Council said it remained committed to constructive talks.
The union said the local authority had been told of the six-week extension two weeks ago but the council had failed to notify the public until Monday.
Action had been extended because it was clear the "outstanding issues over poverty pay would not be resolved by the council in two weeks", Unite regional officer Zoe Mayou said.
"Talks are continuing today and we are aware that the Jubilee bank holiday is coming up.
"We hope the council is also aware of this and gets on with the job of negotiating a deal. It's time to pay these essential workers a decent wage," she added.
The authority apologised to residents for the inconvenience, saying it hoped the dispute, which is about the nationally agreed pay rise, would be resolved soon.
