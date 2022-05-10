Coventry City of Culture: Parade to mark final celebrations
- Published
About 1,000 people are expected to take part in a free carnival parade to mark the culmination of Coventry's final month as the UK City of Culture.
This is the City will celebrate the communities and artists that have taken part in the year-long celebrations, organisers said.
The parade will start and end at the Cox Street car park from 13:00 BST on Saturday 14 May.
It will then travel on a 2.8km (1.7 mile) route around the city centre.
French company Gratte Ciel will also perform its show The Awakening later in the day on Broadgate at 18:30 and again on 14 May.
And on 15 May, a drone-led show inspired by flocks of birds, called Our Wilder Family, will take to the skies above the city at War Memorial Park.
The celebrations will conclude with with Radio 1's Big Weekend at Coventry's War Memorial Park from 27 to 29 May, with Harry Styles as one of the headliners.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk