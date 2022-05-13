Coventry City of Culture: Aerial acrobatic show wows the crowds
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
Flying high above the city centre, performers have delivered a breathtaking aerial acrobatic display as part of celebrations to mark Coventry's final month as the UK City of Culture.
French company Gratte Ciel performed its show, The Awakening, on Broadgate on Friday night - with a second performance due to take place at 18:30 BST on Saturday evening.
The 40-minute display featured aerial stunts with performers hanging from a giant dreamcatcher.
The weekend of celebrations continues on Saturday with This is the City, a free parade showcasing the people and the stories of Coventry 2021.
Meanwhile, on Sunday night, a drone-led show inspired by flocks of birds, called Our Wilder Family, is due to take to the skies above the city at War Memorial Park.
