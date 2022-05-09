In pictures: Coventry City of Culture premiere of orchestral Ghost Town
The world premiere of a new arrangement of The Specials' iconic song Ghost Town has been performed by a police orchestra.
Founder member of the band, Jerry Dammers, attended the performance by the British Police Symphony Orchestra at Coventry Cathedral.
West Midlands Police arranged the concert on Saturday as part of Coventry's year as City of Culture.
Ghost Town spent three weeks at number one in the UK charts in 1981.
