Warwick businessman hosts three families from Ukraine
- Published
A businessman has welcomed three Ukrainian mothers and their children into his home after they fled the war.
Martin Holton brought the families into his mansion near Warwick after going on an aid mission to the Polish border.
Sisters Tamara and Tetiana Zastryzhna, their family friend, and their five children, said they felt safe living in the UK.
Mr Holton, who runs a car dealership, said: "It feels nice, they're a great family."
The families arrived in the UK last month after applying for a visa in Poland.
"I have got the space, it is not being used," Mr Holton said.
"They haven't affected my life, they have probably enhanced my life in fairness, they make me feel better going to work every morning, it is a nice feeling."
He urged others to open up their homes if they were able, adding: "It somebody is thinking about sponsoring, do it, it isn't an imposition in your life."
Sunday marked Mother's Day in Ukraine and the families are keeping in regular contact with relatives back home.
Ms Zastryzhna said: "We are happy we are here, now we are safe and have such beautiful and safe conditions to live.
"People are so kind so we are happy to live here."
The mothers said they were keen to find work while staying in the UK, but their number one wish was for the Russian invasion to end so they can return home.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk