Leamington Spa bowls green hosts international matches
- Published
International bowls matches are to be held in Warwickshire this weekend.
The Four Nations Test Event, at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa, will see representatives from England, Wales, Australia and Malaysia take part in three days of competition.
Matches will be hosted at the green as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Warwick District Council's leader said the international matches would be a "taster" of what is to come.
The Four Nations Test takes place from 09:30 to 18:30 BST from Friday to Sunday, with free admission.
Bowls England Chief Executive Jon Cockcroft said: "This weekend's international matches are the start of a thrilling summer for lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, and we can't wait to watch it all unfold.
"A home games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to showcase the intrinsic qualities of our sport and inspire people to give bowls a try."
Councillor Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said: "As the excitement builds for an amazing summer of sport in our district, we are delighted to welcome all the players to this fantastic start of season event.
"This is also a great opportunity for local people to get a taster of what's in store as we prepare to welcome the games."
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls competitions will take place at the Victoria Park Bowling Greens from 29 July to 6 August.
