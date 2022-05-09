Aerial show for Coventry City of Culture celebrations
An aerial acrobatic display will be held as part of celebrations to mark Coventry's final month as the UK City of Culture.
French company Gratte Ciel will perform its show The Awakening on Broadgate at 18:30 BST on 13 and 14 May.
The 40-minute display will feature aerial stunts with performers hanging from a giant dream catcher.
Coventry City of Culture Trust producer Josie Bamford said it would be a "truly memorable spectacle".
"We are so excited to bring The Awakening to Broadgate for its premiere as part of a truly massive weekend of celebratory festival events for the whole city," she said.
The Awakening forms part of a huge weekend of celebration as the UK's first permanent immersive digital art gallery, The Reel Store will also open at the Coventry Telegraph Hotel on 13 May.
This is the City, a free parade showcasing the people and the stories of Coventry 2021, will take to the streets the following day.
And on 15 May, a drone-led show inspired by flocks of birds, called Our Wilder Family, will take to the skies above the city at War Memorial Park.
Later this month there will be activities in the city's parks as part of the Wildlife Gathering from 20 to 22 May.
And the festivities will conclude with with Radio 1's Big Weekend at Coventry's War Memorial Park from 27 to 29 May, with Harry Styles as one of the headliners.
