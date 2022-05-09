Nurse back at work after being given less than a year to live
A nurse has said it is just amazing to return to work after being told she could have less than a year to live.
Gemma Baffin-Massie suffered from heart failure, then had a stroke and faced an anxious wait for a heart transplant.
But two years after leaving her nursing role and nine months after her transplant she is back at work at Stratford Hospital.
"When I was poorly I thought there was no way I was going to go back," she said.
The 43-year clinical support nurse from Southam, Warwickshire, was redeployed for shielding reasons just before the first lockdown in March 2020 to a job which allowed her to work at home.
She said at first she hoped it would all be over soon, but "it was just all so uncertain".
When she had a stroke in September 2020 she was told she would need a transplant and had to limit her contact with the outside world even more leading her to live "a very quiet life at home".
She said she rested as much as she could and spent time in her garden with her wife, Clare.
"We made the most of having that time together, because we didn't know what the future held," she said.
In March 2021 she was told the need for a transplant had become urgent and that she had less than a year to live.
"At that point I was scared and worried about the future," she said.
She continued working from home until August 2021 when she was admitted for a transplant at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
After a month in hospital, including two weeks in intensive care, she was allowed home to continue her recovery.
It took another nine months before she was fit enough to return to her role which she said was a special moment.
There had been many days of "pain, tears and recovery", she said, adding it was both weird and amazing to be back with her colleagues who made her feel very welcome.
