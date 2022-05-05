City of Culture: Coventry-themed Horrible Histories to be shown in schools
Unseen episodes of Horrible Histories inspired by Coventry will be shown to local schoolchildren to celebrate the area's last month as UK City of Culture.
Schools across the city will watch the three exclusive episodes on Friday.
The popular CBBC series, starring the likes of Simon Farnaby and Jim Howick, is based on the Horrible Histories books by Terry Deary.
Lady Godiva, played by Jess Ransom, is set to feature.
According to legend, the Anglo-Saxon noblewoman rode naked through the streets of Coventry to protest against taxes imposed by her husband.
Ransom will also play the part of Queen Margaret of Anjou, the wife of Henry VI, who chose Coventry as the home of the royal family during the 15th Century.
The producers of Horrible Histories visited Coventry in 2018 to film sketches and songs at St Mary's Guild Hall, Drapers' Hall and The Charterhouse.
The project was funded by Heritage Lottery Fund and Arts Council England.
