Teenager arrested after stabbing in Coventry on bank holiday
- Published
A 17-year-old boy is being questioned by police after another teenager was stabbed on bank holiday Monday.
The victim, also 17, was attacked on Middle Ride, Willenhall, Coventry, shortly before 20:00 BST although his injuries are not though to be serious.
Police said other boy was arrested on suspicion of assault on Tuesday after he walked into Coventry police station.
He remained in custody while investigations continued, West Midlands Police said.
Officers are looking for a silver Golf which they believe was driven away from the scene.
Up until Tuesday morning, the force said they implemented section 60 powers in surrounding areas of the attack.
"These powers mean we can stop and search people we suspect may be involved in violence involving weapons, without the need to have reasonable grounds," it added.
Regular patrols will continue in the area for the next few days.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk