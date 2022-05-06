Orchestra of the Swan to raise money for Ukraine
The Orchestra of the Swan is raising money for Ukraine to support those affected by the war.
The musicians are teaming up with the The Royal Shakespeare Company for an evening of music and readings.
Actors Jim Broadbent, Samuel West and Mogali Masuku are in the performance at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, on Sunday.
All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine appeal.
The money raised will help provide food, water and protection to those affected by the conflict.
Orchestra of the Swan is joining with the RSC and Stratford-upon-Avon music festival to create the show, from 18:00 to 20:00 BST.
Ray Coyte, the joint chairman of the music festival, said the reaction from the public and local businesses had been "fantastic".
Local businesses have helped towards the promotion of the event and all players are performing for no fee.
Play readings from Shakespeare and contemporary writers, as well as live music performed by Orchestra of the Swan, will feature at the evening.