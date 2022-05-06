Stratford-upon-Avon orchestra performance to raise money for Ukraine
- Published
An orchestra performance is raising money for Ukraine to support those affected by the war.
The evening of music and readings will be held at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, in Stratford-upon-Avon, on Sunday.
Multi-award winning actor Jim Broadbent and voiceover artist Samuel West will feature in the performance.
All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine appeal.
The money raised will help provide food, water and protection to those affected by the conflict.
Orchestra of the Swan is joining with the RSC and Stratford-upon-Avon music festival to create the show, from 18:00 to 20:00 BST.
Ray Coyte, the joint chairman of the music festival, said the reaction from the public and local businesses had been "fantastic".
The group has received free and discounted advertising in support of the event.
The event participants are volunteering to provide the show.
Play readings from Shakespeare and contemporary writers, as well as live music performed by Orchestra of the Swan, will feature at the evening.