Striking bin workers hold Coventry city centre rally
Dozens of striking bin workers have staged a rally, marching through Coventry to the city's Council House.
An all-out strike has been staged in the city since 31 January by about 70 refuse lorry drivers in a pay dispute with the authority.
They were joined by Unite union members from the neighbouring Warwickshire authority of Rugby, who have also been taking industrial action.
The union called on the council leader, once again, to settle the dispute.
"It's not complicated, just pay the rate, as they do in Birmingham, and get these drivers back to work," said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.
The strike action in Coventry is set to continue into the summer after Unite members voted to extend the action.
Unite said Rugby Borough Council had "dragged its feet for more than a year" over a pay deal with street cleaners, HGV lorry drivers and loaders, prompting the strike action which started last Tuesday.
Rugby Borough Council said a review of job roles would be completed in May.
Coventry City Council have previously said its drivers were among the best paid in the West Midlands and strikes should be "called off immediately".
The authority said it wants to see the dispute resolved but "this needs to be done lawfully".
"We know we are one of the highest paying authorities in the West Midlands when you take into account the fact that our drivers work flexibly over four days a week," a spokesperson said.
"The fact remains that paying additional money to a male dominated workforce without the evidence to support it, would be unfair on the other 4,500 employees the council employs and would quite rightly lead to equal pay claims - that could cost the council anything up to an additional £30 million a year."
