Alfie Dingley: Boy using medical cannabis seizure-free, says mum
- Published
The mum of a boy with severe epilepsy said he has been free of seizures for two years since using medical cannabis.
Alfie Dingley, from Kenilworth, Warwickshire, was suffering with 150 seizures a week but Hannah Deacon said using the drug has "transformed" his life.
In 2018, Alfie helped with the campaign to make medicinal cannabis legal.
However, Ms Deacon claimed many families are still being denied NHS access to the medicine.
"Due to a near total block on NHS prescriptions, dozens of other families are having to secure the medicine privately at up to £2,000 a month," Ms Deacon said.
She said she believed it was due to the British Paediatric Neurology Association (BPNA) "not believing that there is enough evidence that medical cannabis is safe and effective".
BPNA and the Department of Health and Social Care have been contacted for comment.
Since using the drug, Ms Deacon said it had given her son "two years of attending school, of making new friends and of healing from the years of seizures and devastation which hit him for many years before".
She added the drug had given her family a chance to "heal".
Alfie, now 10, became front and centre of campaigns for the use of cannabis oil when he was aged seven.
Ms Deacon has requested a meeting with the BPNA to show how medicinal cannabis has transformed Alfie's life.
The campaigner added that families are now fearing that private routes to get the drug, will soon be blocked too.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk