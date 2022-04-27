Headliners revealed for Coventry's Godiva Festival
Tom Grennan, Bananarama and the Libertines have been confirmed as the headline acts for this year's Godiva Festival.
Tickets for the event, held in War Memorial Park, Coventry, went on sale from 07:00 BST on Wednesday.
Other acts announced for the festival include Katy B, The Feeling and Craig Charles.
The festival will be held in September for a second year to accommodate the Radio 1 Big Weekend event.
Grennan, who has been recovering from an "unprovoked attack" in New York earlier this month, will headline on the Saturday.
His track Little Bit of Love was nominated for song of the year at this year's Brit Awards.
The Libertines will be the main act on Friday while Bananarama perform on Sunday.
Coventry acts taking part include indie group Idle Noise, Ukrainian band Cov Kozaks and Jeff "Man" Parris.
Reflection presents Daylight Robbery will also put on a show celebrating the city's dance and drum and bass heritage, the city council said.
Andy Williams, the local authority's director of culture, said more artists would be revealed in the future.
"It's shaping up to be another fantastic festival and we'll have more exciting announcements in the months to come too," he said.
The event will also include stalls, a funfair and other entertainers.
More than 54,000 tickets were sold for the festival in 2021.
