Just Stop Oil protests: Protesters breach Kingsbury Oil terminal injunction
- Published
A number of activists have been arrested after breaching an injunction outside an oil terminal in Tamworth.
Members of the Just Stop Oil group blocked access to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal from 07:30 BST on Tuesday.
A new High Court injunction in the area grants police "enhanced powers to prevent and disrupt any unlawful activity".
Warwickshire Police has said a heighted presence will remain at the scene.
A breach of the injunction, granted by North Warwickshire Borough Council on 14 April, carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.
The force has advised against protest activity in Kingsbury and said officers will "take action".
"A number of arrests have been made this morning and our priority continues to be to minimise any disruption to the community and the local road networks, while ensuring the terminal can go about its day-to-day operational activity", said assistant chief constable Dave Gardner.
Activists are demanding an end to new oil and gas projects.
Campaigner Amy Pritchard, 37, said: "If my imprisonment helps wake people up to the seriousness of the situation, it's worth it."
The care worker added: "No new oil and gas is not a controversial demand. I want to have children and I want them to have a future."
In recent weeks more than 200 activists have been arrested during demonstrations.
Members of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion obstructed 10 fuel sites in the Midlands and southern England in the early hours of 1 April to stand against "expanding UK oil and gas production".
Protesters glued themselves on to roads and locked on to oil drums and each other.
Last week, police found a tunnel next to the Kingsbury depot following weeks of protests.
The underground structure was discovered on 22 April in the Trinity Road area, Warwickshire Police said.
Five people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with the tunnel.
