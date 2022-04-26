Coventry bin strikes: Council denies lorry driver dismissal claims
A council has denied claims it is set to dismiss striking bin lorry drivers.
Industrial action has been happening in Coventry since 31 January by about 70 refuse lorry drivers in a pay dispute with the authority.
Unite the union claimed officials were preparing to issue a 90-day dismissal notice to striking drivers.
But the city council disputed the claims and said it was committed to working with the union to negotiate a resolution.
The union had called on the council to "confirm or deny" rumours of the planned dismissals.
A spokesperson for Coventry City Council said: "There are no current plans to issue 90-day dismissal notices to striking HGV lorry drivers and we remain committed to lawfully resolving the issues raised by Unite through negotiation."
Both the union and council have criticised each other's claims about the drivers' pay throughout the dispute.
However, the council said arbitration service Acas had found the drivers were being paid an appropriate level.
A private contractor wholly owned by the local authority, Tom White Waste, has been used by the council to provide collections during the industrial action.
Recycling collections restarted in March alongside household waste.
