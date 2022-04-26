Rugby bin collectors and street cleaners go on strike
Refuse collectors and street cleaners have gone on strike in Rugby in a dispute over pay.
The industrial action by Unite members began at 00:01 hours on Tuesday and ends on 10 May, however, the union said further action could take place.
The trade union said the workers were some of the lowest paid compared with neighbouring councils,
Rugby Borough Council said a review of job roles would be completed in May.
Unite said the local authority had "dragged its feet for more than a year" over a pay deal with street cleaners, HGV lorry drivers and loaders.
'Using food banks'
The starting salary for a street cleaner in Rugby begins at £17,100 and reaches £19,200 after five years of increments. A loader's annual wage begins at £19,200 and reaches £21,300 after five years, while drivers earn £21,300 and their pay reaches £23,400 after five years, union figures stated.
As the cost of living increases, the workers were demanding a "significant uplift" as they were now struggling, with some using food banks, the union said.
"Rugby Borough Council should hang its head in shame," Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said.
"Instead of recognising that a pay increase is an absolute necessity as living costs spiral upwards, the council has dragged its feet for over a year."
In response, the local authority said a 1.75% pay settlement had been agreed by the National Joint Council for local government services.
A "benchmarking" review conducted in February comparing the council's pay to that offered in similar roles by 19 other employers, including at councils and within the private sector, found Rugby Borough Council salaries to be above the median pay on offer, it added.
Officials also said job descriptions were being reviewed in February to ensure pay grades reflected the duties and responsibilities each role entailed.
