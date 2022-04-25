Man sought in connection with 2017 Nuneaton rape
Published
An artist's impression has been released of a man being sought by police in connection with a rape in spring 2017.
Warwickshire Police said a girl had been walking in Green Lane, Nuneaton, away from Stubbs Park, when she was grabbed by an unknown man and forced into a garden where she was assaulted.
The force said the man may have information to help with its inquiries.
It said his different coloured eyes were a "distinguishing feature".
Det Insp Gareth Unett urged anyone who recognised the man from the artist's impression, or who has any information, to come forward.
"This horrific attack has devastated the lives of the young victim and her family," he said.
"We have been conducting investigations as discreetly as possible to respect and protect their privacy.
"The victim has been very brave in agreeing to this public appeal and we sincerely hope this will open up new lines of inquiry."
