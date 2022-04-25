Ashley Cain completes ultra marathon in memory of daughter Azaylia
- Published
Former Coventry City footballer Ashley Cain has completed a 100-mile ultra marathon to mark the first anniversary of his daughter's death.
Azaylia was eight months old when she died from a rare form of leukaemia after first being diagnosed aged eight weeks.
A fundraiser to try to help save her life raised more than £1.5m.
The ex reality TV star Cain completed his run from Nuneaton to London's Trafalgar Square on Sunday afternoon.
He took on the challenge to raise money for the Azaylia Foundation, set up in her memory.
It helps children with serious illnesses to access treatment not readily available on the NHS.
Posting on Instagram, Cain said he had been joined on the run by ex-serviceman Ant Middleton who he called an "absolute diamond".
"I swear if he hadn't of turned up a couple of miles back, we may have been in the van now. I've got to show a lot of love and appreciation to this guy, we're on the road to 100 miles baby."
Middleton said: "I've come for a little bit of motivation, this is just to pump that lion's heart of his a few more beats to get him over the finish line.
"Ashley is amazing and, listen, I wouldn't do it, I'm not that mad."
They were greeted by crowds of friends and supporters in London.
"There was not one part of that run, in the 30 hours, that I thought we were going to complete it, it was that tough - mentally, physically and emotionally," said Cain.
"We powered through, we believed and we got across the line," he added.
"The team was absolutely amazing and we did what we set out to do. Thank you for all of the love and support.
"Azaylia I love you, I miss you and I hope I made you proud today. "
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk