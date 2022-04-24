Coventry: Vaisakhi celebrated as thousands parade in city
Thousands of people have taken part in a Sikh parade through Coventry which also benefited a Ukrainian charity.
The procession, known as Nagar Kirtan, drew about 10,000 people to take part as they celebrated the festival of Vaisakhi, organisers said.
A donation ceremony started the event, with money given to a Ukrainian charity alongside British ones.
Gurdip Singh, one of the organisers, said: "We know how important it is to stand shoulder to shoulder with them."
He added: "We wanted to support the Ukrainian community which is going through such dreadful times with the invasion of their country."
The parade set off from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash, in Foleshill, and wound through the city's streets for about four hours before returning to the same location.
Five Sikhs in traditional attire led the parade, with others playing drums as the procession moved through Coventry.
The parade also included several floats, with one carrying the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh holy scriptures.
Vaisakhi marks the start of the Sikh new year, the creation of Sikhism and the harvest festival in India.
